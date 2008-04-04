Coworkers blogging to

Was wondering around my work place for awhile and while walking around peaking at other people computer screens as I walked by I found that a couple other people here have blogs, like me. I was kind of shocked to find out who had a blog and hwy they had one online but I managed to talk with some cool people in IT and found that both guys that run that department also have blogs and TJs blog along with Olivers blog is pretty cool when I was leaving work I walked by and found that our receptionist Pebbles also has a blog, was kind of weird seeing everyone blogging but was kinda of cool to. If you get a chance take a peak at there blogs like I did.