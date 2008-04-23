Blu-ray is the clear winner

The war between the two formats blu-ray and HD is now over with all the major United States movies studious now backing the blu-ray disc as the format in which all there movies will be released on. With blu-ray being the better of the two when it came to data storage and looks i am glad that this day is here so we can all start buying one type of player and one type of disc instead of having to choose between two.

My friend would come over with new movies from Blockbuster but they were always blu-ray discs and all I had a was HD DVD player so it would not play them, so she would end up getting the DVD version of the movie instead so we could watch it on my HD DVD player but now that blu-ray is the winner I am going to trash my old player and by a new Play Station 3 because it has a blu-ray player inside.