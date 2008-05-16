What an exciting month it has been

A great group of guys and girls are getting together this weekend to start working on our next project for the web and I have been so excited about this new website we are about to launch that I almost want to blog about now but i can not so you will just have to wait for the official launch.

Lots going on around here and the world this month hard to keep up with it all sometimes but I try to. Recently my friends blog unsigned podcast had a make over and my friend Santi started a blog up last month but did not find it till this month. I am always excited to hear or find someone that has started a blog.