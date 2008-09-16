Well here comes another one!

That is right I am officially expecting again! I just found out I am 8 weeks pregnant and am very excited about the whole thing and I guess at this point I will be taking off on paternity leave so that I can get things situated at home for my baby to be! Have not had time to do much other than get things packed up here at the office and heading home and setting up my home office.

Anyways plan on getting an email or a call from me soon if you know me otherwise know that I will not be blogging for at least a couple months so see you later on or talk to you real soon depending on who you are!