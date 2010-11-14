Updates and backups – ugh

Updates are important, and backups are just as important. Whether it is backing up precious digital photos – which I tell everyone to do all the time, or updating windows – these are things that are absolutely necessary around my home and office. Then there are site and blog updates – these are needed too.

Sometimes I find myself spending more time updating software than I do actually using it. That certainly drives me crazy! I prefer to take pictures and write new articles. Most of the last year however I have spent mroe time doing backups (for myself and friends) and updating software. There have been so many updates for everything I use this year, it’s making me batty!

Everything from firefox, to windows, to Divx, and wordpress – all these updates are really necessary to help keep things safe and secure. So today I am updating my blog instead of just updating the backend software. Please everyone, make a backup of your photos today.

right now, save your precious pictures to a CD or DVD – burn a disc – or make a backup on a USB stick, heck you can even upload the important ones to facebook or flickr – but make a backup. I hate to see the tears in people eyes when they call me for help when a virus destroys their computer – or a hard drive fails and they have no backup of the precious memories that were so easily stored on their computer – and yet so quickly disappear when there was not a 5 minutes spent making a copy.